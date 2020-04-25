Asparagus a healthy springtime option before

While you're waiting for fresh fruits and vegetables to grow in your garden this year, there is already a very healthy option available. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer is talking about the benefits of asparagus.

While you're waiting for fresh fruits and vegetables to grow in your garden this year, there is already a very healthy option available. (KCRG)

If you feel like your fresh fruit and veggie selection is limited this time of year, then you haven't discovered asparagus. Aside from tasting great and being incredibly versatile, fresh asparagus is full of folate, fiber, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and thiamin.

Two powerful nutrients found in asparagus that you may be less familiar with are rutin and glutathione.

Rutin benefits your capillaries (the branching blood vessels in your heart) by improving strength and permeability. It also promotes circulation to the lower limbs by increasing the oxygen-carrying capability of your blood.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Glutathione is a potent cancer fighter. This small protein attacks free radicals (to protect you from cancer and viruses) and regenerates new immune cells.

Asparagus is also low in calories, with only four calories per spear. Asparagus can help you manage your weight, which decreases your risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease. Like other vegetables, asparagus contains zero fat, cholesterol or sodium.

Select odorless asparagus stalks with dry, tight tips. Avoid limp or wilted stalks.

Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel and place in a plastic bag.

Other easy methods to prepare asparagus:

Grill

Add sesame seeds

Bake

Saute

Steam

Email Whitney with questions here.