Asbury girl who wrote letter to city, asking for Christmas tree ceremony, attends holiday musical in Chicago

A special guest from eastern Iowa was in the audience of a holiday musical at a Chicago theater.

Last month, TV9 introduced Eleanor Johnson of Asbury. Instead of writing a letter to Santa, the eight-year-old wrote a letter asking the city to start a Christmas tree lighting tradition.

The city wrote her back saying the ceremony would happen.

This caught the attention of the Greenhouse Theater in Chicago. That's because the theater put on a musical about a rag doll named Eleanor with a special Christmas wish.

The producer of "Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish" says she heard the story and invited Eleanor to see the show.

Eleanor says she never thought her letter would bring her to Chicago.