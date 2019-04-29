Asbury Library opens nearly 3 months after burst pipe forced closure

The Asbury Library in Dubuque County opened today after being closed for three months.

(Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

On February 1st, a pipe burst inside the library, ruining the carpet, ceiling, books, and computers. Everything had to be taken out.

Staff initially hoped to be open in one month, but construction delays pushed back the opening.

Now almost three months to the date, the library is open again. Staff said they're happy to be back. They hope a lot of people will visit this week.

"We know the patrons were so anxious to have us back open so we're just happy to be back to normal and able to serve the community again," Librarian Lisa Hendershott said.

The library has all new computers because the water destroyed the old ones. The water ruined only about 600 of the library's 25,000 books.