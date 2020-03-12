As showers move east a gusty wind moves in

As the cold front continues to move east clouds move with it. Winds stay strong into the overnight hours and again strengthen on Friday. It will be a cool day, but seasonable for this time of the year with highs in the 40s. Light snow chance remains, especially south, on Saturday with highs remaining in the 30s. Sunday is quiet with highs in the 40s. Dry weather is now expected for any of your St. Patrick’s Day plans on Tuesday. Have a great night!