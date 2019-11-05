Dubuque County Auditor says voter turnout at 10% by mid-afternoon

All across Iowa, people are casting their votes for city and school board elections. In Dubuque, the County Auditor said they're receiving a lot of absentee ballots.

People cast ballots in Dubuque on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

According to Denise Dolan, as of 3 pm, more than 10 percent of registered voters in Dubuque have voted. More than half of those votes came from absentee ballots.

Dolan said that's likely due to the county sending out a new mailer this year. Her office sent voters their polling location and an absentee ballot request form. Dolan said they received many of the requests back.

She believes turnout might be a little higher than usual because of the combined school board and city election.

"I would think because you've got people that want to vote for school board. You've got other people who want to vote for city council, well now they can go and they can vote on both at the same time," Dolan said.

Dolan said there was a learning curve getting ready for the combined city and school election, but she said she'd rather have just one election rather than two.

For voting information, call the auditor's office at 563-589-4457. Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.