As number of child care centers declines, two centers set to open in Dubuque this summer

The number of child care centers in Iowa has declined by almost 50 percent in the last five years, so some businesses in Dubuque are trying to fill the gaps.

The Little Leaps Learning Academy in Dubuque plans to open a second location on the south end of town. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The Little Leaps Learning Academy is expanding and opening a new location on the south end of Dubuque, while Steeple Square is opening its first center in the Washington Neighborhood.

According to the Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral, the number of child care programs have declined across Iowa by 42 percent from 2013 to 2018. In the northeast region of the state, it declined by 36 percent in that same timeframe.

The need is felt even in Dubuque County, where child care centers declined by 35 percent in the last five years.

Jake Rios, Little Leaps Learning Academy owner, decided to do something about the need. He plans to open a second location on the south end of Dubuque.

"You have the SW Arterial going in, it’s going to be finished here pretty soon, so there’s already subdivisions going out there, so it seemed like a perfect spot," he said. "It’s right off the highway, people from Bellevue can get there.”

The new center will accept around 80 kids and families who receive state aid.

Rios says more centers are needed in Dubuque but believes the cost to run a center can keep people from doing so. He believes the state can help make it more affordable for centers and families by giving aid to more people.

"(The state) almost need to raise the amount that, like what you qualify to get reimbursed because there are too many struggling families out there," he said.

Steeple Square, a nonprofit that has transformed the former St. Mary's Church into a community event center, is opening the Martia Theisen Child Care Center on August 26th.

Steeple Square Board President John Schmidt believes it will be a great addition to the Washington Neighborhood.

He said, "You think about where the current child care centers are located, they aren't located on this end of town. So to us, this is a very logical place to encourage our child care center."

The center is taking applications now for kids and will accept up to 72, as well as families who receive state aid.

He hopes to center will do its part to improve the lives of the people who live in that area.

"We see child care as a part of that thrust to raise the standard of living, raise education level, raise the overall standard of living really for this entire end of town," he said.

In all, the two centers will add about 150 spots to the child care pool in Dubuque this summer, while hopefully taking away some of the stress of finding quality care.