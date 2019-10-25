As leaves fall, tourism goes up in Guttenberg

The city of Guttenberg is in peak fall-mode, but the Mayor says colors aren't as vibrant this year as usual.

Red, orange and yellow leaves cover the bluffs of Guttenberg on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Mayor Bill Frommelt says the city always sees a lot of visitors during this time of year. Many people like to go on fall leaf tours. Frommelt thinks this is the best part of Iowa to view the changing colors.

However, he says people who are familiar with the area might not think the leaves look their best this year.

"Because of the high moisture content, the leaf colors aren't nearly as vibrant as they typically are in other years when it's a little drier in the fall," Frommelt said.

He says the wet weather even messed with the boating season, which the town also relies on for business.

Frommelt says once all the leaves fall, the city will be pretty quiet until next summer.