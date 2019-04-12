As home values in Cedar Rapids rise, so will property taxes

Many Cedar Rapids home owners will soon have to pay more in property taxes because the assessor's office reports home values have gone up in the area.

MGN

If you own a home in Cedar Rapids, there is a good chance you have also recently received a letter in the mail informing you your home is worth more. Some may take the letter as a sign of good news but the other side of the coin is you will have to shell out more in property taxes.

The Cedar Rapids City Assessor's office tells TV9 property values were adjusted because the state requires it. Some years the office reports values may go down and in others, like 2019, it goes up. Around 80 percent of homes meet the criteria of the latter in Cedar Rapids.

In 2019 the acting city assessor says the average home will see an average 5 percent jump in value.

That is not because the city has inspected each home as they go off averages. Right now, the housing market is up in the City of Five Seasons.

"Assessments are always reactive to the market," said Julie Carson, acting Cedar Rapids city assessor. "When setting our 2019 assessments, we looked at sales in 2017, in 2018 to come up with our valuations."

Your home's value might not reflect the actual market value so if you disagree with what they have documented you can appeal.

The office recommends using its website to research other homes in the area that are also valued lower than yours to help make your case.

You have until April 25 to request an informal review and until April 30th to file a formal protest with the city's Board of Review.

The Cedar Rapids assessor's office can be reached at 319-286-5888.