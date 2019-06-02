As close to weather perfection as it gets

Calm conditions will exist through Monday as high pressure passes by, leading to mostly clear skies and conditions ideal for outdoor activities. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s, with Monday a few degrees warmer. Shower and storm chances return Monday night into Tuesday, and then intermittently through the end of the work week. Rainfall amounts will not be nearly as heavy as last week, though, and most hours will be dry. Temperatures increase into the upper 70s and low 80s with somewhat higher humidity.