As caucus night approaches, voters committing to one presidential candidate

With only one month to go until caucus night, Democratic presidential candidates are making frequent stops in Iowa to solidify their voter base.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses a crowd at the University of Dubuque on Friday, January 3, 2020. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

As Joe Biden greeted a crowd at the University of Dubuque on Friday, some voters had already made up their minds that he was the candidate for them.

"I'm going to support Joe Biden this year in the caucuses and I'm looking forward to it," Bellevue resident Andrew Meyer said.

Nick Lucy said, "I'm a big Joe Biden supporter."

Lucy says he made up his mind about Biden as soon as he entered the race. He likes that Biden has experience.

"We don't have to train the man," Lucy said. "He knows domestic and international affairs very well, he knows world leaders, he can get us turned around in short order."

However, some at the Biden event prefer a different candidate. High school seniors Avery Fair and Isaiah Schaetzle are supporting Elizabeth Warren.

Schaetzle said, "after Kamala dropped out, we were both looking for someone who could, like, fight for the things that we cared about, and get big money out of politics."

Both are 18 -- this will be their first caucus -- so they came to see Biden prepare for that historic night.

"You never know what's going to happen caucus night," Fair said. "Although we're very hopeful Elizabeth Warren will come out on top, you have to know about the other candidates."

Biden's wife Jill encouraged the crowd to make up their minds now.

"You're going to cross off your list, 'decide who I'm going to commit for,'" she said.

The message was meant for undecided voters like Chris Schlosser.

"We're kind of leaning towards Joe, but not absolutely definite yet," she said.

Only one month to go, but this political event won't be the last opportunity for voters to hear from presidential candidates.