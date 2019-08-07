As Our Town Asbury quickly grows, it's primed for more

No matter who a person asks in Asbury, they'll say the town is rapidly growing. People young and old are moving in and staying a while.

"Ten years ago, we were probably half the population," Jim Adams, Asbury's mayor, said.

Asbury has added more than 1,500 people over the past decade. That can be seen through the new construction of houses and young families moving in.

"We are very much a residential, bedroom community, but it is a very friendly community. When you walk, people will greet you and know when you need help or something, someone is always there to assist," Adams said.

With more people comes a need for increased security. The police department had just two officers ten years ago. Now it has five.

"They are interested in helping young families grow and providing a fun and safe environment for youth," Justine Rabbett, an Asbury mom, said.

The mayor and many residents say they have embraced Asbury's identity as a community of neighborhoods that is primed for more growth to the west, particularly near Sundown Mountain Resort.

"We have some areas identified and we're trying to encourage and foster that type of development," Adams said. "I think you are going to see something in the next two or three years. We'll have some of those amenities for the residents."

The mayor hasn't said what that will be, but there is one thing many people have requested.

"Maybe a swimming pool would be fun," Rabbett said.

"Everybody has been trying to get a pool in Asbury," Joy Swan, an Asbury mom, said.

"I wouldn't rule it out, but it's not free," Adams said. "They are expensive to build and expensive to maintain."

The satisfaction in Asbury is high, as the town prepares for a future that will likely mean more people to share in its way of life.

"Overall I think the city is in a good position for growth. We've kept our western borders open. We can annex. We're in a position where we have utilities to support that growth," Adams said. "I think we will continue to grow and we will be everything we are today and then some."