As Iowa keeps re-opening, a look inside recent COVID-19 case data

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that more businesses can re-open in Iowa on Friday and that restrictions will get lifted throughout the state. For the 22 counties (including Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dubuque), this will be a far different level of availability for business.

Yet we also wanted to look at Iowa’s trending for cases and if this meets the guidelines that the White House has in place for what is calls “Phase One” to re-open or loosen restrictions. You can see the guidelines on this federal website.

On the website is what is called “proposed state or regional gating criteria”:

Symptoms: Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period AND downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period.

Hospitals: Treat all patients without crisis are AND robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.

Cases: Downward trajectory of documented cases with a 14-day period OR downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)

Our focus here is on the cases as we track the state’s numbers and data each day. (I’ll even go a touch informal in this article. Each day when I get to work, my first action is to add up the latest round of data – this includes cases, deaths, testing – and I reach the percentages from there.)

For this “14-day period” to show a downward trend, an ideal starting point for a new “14-day period” would be on May 3. That’s because, on May 1 and 2, Iowa saw its highest daily cases. May 1 had 740 new cases. May 2 with 757.

So we’ll end on May 2 and go back 14 days for one timeframe.

April 19 to May 2:

Our data shows Iowa reported 6,087 cases of COVID-19.

Each day (starting on April 19): 389, 257, 482, 107, 176, 521, 648, 384, 349, 508, 467, 302, 740, 757 = 6,087

Average: 434 cases a day.

Thus, a 14-day time period from May 3 to May 16 would have to be lower than 434.

Our data shows, from May 3 to May 13 (11 days), Iowa reported 4,647 cases of COVID-19.

Each day (starting May 3): 528, 534, 408, 293, 655, 397, 214, 288, 414, 539*, 377 = 4,647

Average: 422 cases a day.

*Note: The May 12 figure of 539 also includes the at least 300 cases from a Nebraska processing plant that were taken from the earlier timeframe in late April. This would actually skew the figured even more in favor of the current timeframe. In this case, we’re keeping the numbers the days they were reported.

If Iowa stays under 1,440 total cases (averaging 480 cases a day) for May 14-16, then the average will be lower in the current timeframe and meet the first criteria.

The second criteria (as a reminder, the guidelines are only that ONE of the two criteria is met) is about positive tests to total tests.

April 19 to May 2:

6,087 positive tests to 26,775 total tests = 22.7% positive tests.

May 3 to May 13:

4,647 positive tests to 35,933 total tests = 12.9% positive tests.

This second criteria, barring an unforeseen percentage of positive tests to total testing, should easily be lower in the May 3-16 timeframe compared with April 19-May 2.