Artists working long hours to finish Vinton murals by Sunday

Artists were in Vinton Wednesday night creating murals for the town.

The Walldogs are a group of more than 34 artists from across the United States. They first came to Vinton in 2000 to create murals depicting the history of the town. And now they are back to clean up those paintings and create new murals.

"We're adding five new ones. We're adding one to honor our history of 150 years for the braille school... teaching the blind... and we're adding four. We're calling them companion murals that kind of help to further tell the story of some of our original four murals," Jon Clingman with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce said.

Just as it got dark Wednesday night, the artists projected sketches onto mural panels and traced their design. After the sketches are complete, they will fill them in with paint. They'll be working 24 hours a day to get them complete by Sunday.