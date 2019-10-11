Artists paint Dubuque for annual Bluff Strokes competition

Artists from all over the country have taken over Dubuque this week for a "paint out." It's a competition put on by a group called Bluff Strokes.



60 artists have been painting Dubuque landscapes since Sunday, October 6. They've tackled industrial, natural, and urban scenes.

All of their work will be displayed in Steeple Square on Saturday.

The artists have had beautiful weather for most of the week, but Friday they had to bundle up. Artist Dennis Babbitt, from Louisiana, Missouri, says it can be a challenge to paint in the cold.

He said, "Once it gets below freezing then you're water starts to get a little frozen and watercolors. You just have to tend more with a shakey hand because you're hands are cold."

Bluff Strokes will award $10,000 in prize money for various categories. All of the artwork will be up for sale at Steeple Square on Saturday, starting at 9 am.