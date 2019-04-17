Artist sees sculpture of Notre Dame in new light

It took two years and over 300,000 matchsticks to complete, but the scale model of Notre Dame is one of Patrick Acton's favorite sculptures hes ever completed.

"I love architecture and many of the pieces I've done, I've done about 74 models over the last 40 years, and I just love the Cathedral." Acton said.

With the real Cathedral in Paris suffering damage in a fire earlier in the week, Acton believes his model can give people a way to reflect.

"People are calling and emails are going crazy about whether it {the model} is still here, I think it's drawn a lot of interest in the building." Acton said.

The sculpture sits in the back corner of the Matchstick Marvels museum in Gladbrook, Iowa. The museum is open seven days a week between 1-5pm.