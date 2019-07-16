Art installation at Marion's Lowe Park to pay tribute to local moon landing connection

The Marion-Cedar Rapids Rotary Club is building an interactive art piece to celebrate the role Collins Radio played in the Apollo 11 Moon Launch.

(Photo: Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

Collins Radio created the technology allowing communication between satellites and spaceships.

"When we heard Neil Armstrong announce, you know, that it was one giant, I mean one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind, that was Collins equipment that made that happen,” Erik Miles, Lowe Park Sculpture Committee member, said.

The Rotary Club is working with Lowe Park to build the three-part project as a tribute to the Echo Satellite Program. The first two parts include three granite slabs that describe the history and science of the program and two parabolic dishes like the ones used for the Apollo 11 Launch. The parabolic dishes will also be “whisper dishes” set 200 feet apart.

If the Rotary Club raises enough funds, they will complete the third part of the project, a six-foot-tall “gazing ball”.

Lowe Park is hoping that putting the art pieces by the new inclusive playground will help encourage kids to learn the story of Echo Hill station.

"By being able to experience that, they get a little of inspiration, the math, the science, the technology, the engineering that all goes into making things like this happen," Miles said. "They're going to be the next people discovering the universe."

Groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, June 23, and the project is scheduled to complete by June 2020.