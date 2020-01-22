Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.

Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him.

Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.