Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run near Drake University

Police in Des Moines say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run as she crossed a Des Moines street last month.

Police say in a news release that 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales was arrested Thursday in Illinois on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, escaping custody and other counts in the death of Stephanie Markert.

Markert died a week after being hit on Jan. 30 near the Drake University campus, where first responders found her in the street with critical injuries. Police say she was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake.