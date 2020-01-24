Arrest made in fatal Dubuque motorcycle crash in August

An arrest has been made after a fatal motorcycle crash happened in Dubuque on August 29, 2019.

40-year-old, Shannon Christopher Katka, of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday accused of homicide by vehicle and operating under the influence. The passenger of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.

Katka showed signs of intoxication at the scene and according to police admitted he had been drinking alcohol the night of the crash. Police obtained a warrant and his blood alcohol level of 0.10 at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle crash happened on the 16th Street entrance ramp on Highway 151/61 back in August. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle on its side. The driver was said to have been traveling north on the ramp when they lost control causing them and their passenger to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was later identified as Shelly Brenke, 43.