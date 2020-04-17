Arrests made in connection to a murder in Coralville on Christmas Day

The Coralville Police department announced Friday two arrests were made in connection to a murder that happened on Christmas Day last year.

The police department received three Crimestopper tips that help to aid in the arrests. Milton L. McAbee, age 19, of Chicago, Illinois has been charged with first-degree murder. Elijah McAbee, age 18, of Chicago, Illinois has been charged with aiding and abetting, first-degree murder, and attempted murder. Milton McAbee and Elijah McAbee were both arrested in Kentucky and are waiting on extradition to Iowa.

On December 25, 2019, police in Coralville responded to reports of gunshots at the 900 block of Boston Way. An officer encountered 3 people with gunshot wounds when arriving at the scene. All three were in critical condition and sent to the hospital.

Gregory Jackson, 30, of Iowa City, died later that night. A fourth person then showed up at the hospital that night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The case continues to be under investigation.