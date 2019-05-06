Arrest made in Hiawatha convenience store armed robbery

Hiawatha police have made an arrest in the April 29 armed robbery of the Quik Mart on Robins Road.

According to police, Jacob Michael Kimpton and an unnamed accomplice walked into the Quik Mart at 655 Robins Road just after 10 p.m. on April 29.

Surveillance photos shared on a Facebook post by the Hiawatha Police Department shows one person pointing a shotgun at the clerk while the other steals merchandise.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Kimpton's Cedar Rapids apartment after receiving tips about his involvement.

They say they recovered merchandise taken in the robbery, clothing worn by the suspects and parts of a shotgun they believe was used in the robbery.

Kimpton is charged with first-degree robbery.