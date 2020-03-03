Arrest made in August vandalism of Leon cemetery

Authorities say a 35-year-old Davis City man has been arrested in the vandalism of a southern Iowa cemetery some six months ago.

The Des Moines Register reports that Travis Duane Toney has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for the veterans memorial and headstones vandalized in August in Leon Cemetery.

Police say Toney was linked to the Leon Cemetery vandalism after his DNA was found at the cemetery a week after the incident and that Leon later confessed. Five headstones, benches and a gazebo recognizing veterans were damaged.

Leon is about 70 miles south of Des Moines.