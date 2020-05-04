Around 200 customers advised to boil water before use in Dubuque

A water main break in a Dubuque neighborhood has led to city officials asking affected residents to boil their water before using.

The City of Dubuque Water Department said that the break took place near the intersection of Muscatine Street and W 28th Street. About 200 customers in the area are affected by the boil advisory, as outlined on a map provided by the city.

The break caused a loss of water pressure in the local distribution system, which makes the possibility of bacterial growth grater. Officials said that users should boil water before using for drinking, including brushing teeth, or cooking, or find an alternative safe water source.

The department said that repairs were ongoing and that it would coordinate with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to conduct tests for contamination.

No specific timeline was given for the completion of repairs or when the advisory may be lifted, but officials said they would provide updates as needed.