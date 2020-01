A house in Iowa City is estimated to have $140,000 in damages after a fire Thursday morning.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to the house fire around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday. The person living in the home was awoken by the fire alarm. All 12 people in the house at the time were able to get out safely.

The fire was extinguished within 24 minutes by the fire department. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.