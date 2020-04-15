Army delaying basic training for new recruits amid Coronavirus

The United States Army is putting a pause on basic training for new recruits to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. That's leaving some Iowans waiting to get work.

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, left, of Orange, Conn., stands in formation during an Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. In arguments to be heard on a college campus, federal appeals court judges on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will consider whether the military's all-male draft system is constitutional. A Texas-based federal judge ruled last year that it is not, ruling in a lawsuit brought by the National Coalition for Men. The government appealed, leading to Tuesday's hearing before a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Leaders say they got the call about the basic training delay about a week ago. They say more than 30 Iowans were getting ready to get shipped out.

Anthony Riherd wants to do computer programming for the army. He was set to ship off for basic training before the delay. Riherd understands and looks forward to serving the country.

"With everything going on, I wasn't super surprised by it,” Riherd said.

Leaders say their recruits are staying positive and are looking forward to basic training. They want them to stay ready.

"Encourage them to maintain their physical fitness,” said Major Joel Sage. “We have some fitness pages online that they're members of. They post workouts, and we encourage them to continue to do those things. And we just try to stay in contact with them and let them know as soon as we have things rescheduled, we'll let them know as soon as possible.”

Leaders say this time of the year is slow. It ramps up in the summer when students head out to training after graduating from high school or college.

Some may not get shipped out for basic training for a couple of months depending on the job they have. The army is also doing virtual recruiting right now.

