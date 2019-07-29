Army, National Guard prepare for new, 'challenging' fitness test

Members of the Iowa National Guard say their physical training will soon become much tougher.

A soldier runs through a field at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Starting in October, both members of the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard will each have to pass a new physical fitness test - one that soldiers say is much different from what they have done in years past, and they expect to be much more difficult.

It is no secret- to become a member of the Army National Guard, recruits will need to be in good shape.

For some members of the Guard, they have gotten used to the test that has been given for years.

"The old way is to do two minutes of push-ups- as many as you can do in two minutes, two minutes of sit-ups as many as you can do, and a two-mile run," said Col. Derek Adams of the Iowa National Guard.

Starting in October, that long-time test to get these soldiers ready will change.

"It's based off of tying fitness to actual combat tasks," said Cms. Rachel Fails of the Iowa National Guard. "Which is not what our current fitness test does."

Some of those new additions include a new pull-up, a power throw with a medicine ball, and what is called a "sprint-drag-carry" drill.

"Don't get me wrong, it's challenging," Cms. Fails said. "And it's going to test the components of fitness we need for our soldiers to be successful in combat while reducing injuries."

When those new demands arrive, Cms. Fails admits it will not be easy to meet them.

"Most of our soldiers will pass," Col. Adams said. "I think just because it's a transition, we're going to be testing different muscle groups and physical abilities, I do expect that some soldiers will require a transition time."

So over the next few months, when those soldiers are not out on patrol, they will be getting ready for the Fall.

"I think they're going to like the changes once they get an opportunity to touch the event and see what the [Army Combat Fitness Test] is, besides just reading about it," Cms. Fails said. "I think it's caused a lot of anxiety."

"When October 2021 comes around when it really counts for real, we'll be right where we need to be," Col. Adams said.

Starting this October, the Army and the National Guardwill implement this test. Soldiers will take it twice, but it will not technically count against their score.

In October 2020, the new Army Combat Fitness Test becomes the official test of the Army and the National Guard.