Armed suspect robs Kennedy High School student

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery in the Kennedy High School parking lot. It happened in the school's south parking lot around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

An 18-year-old female student was at her vehicle in the parking lot, when police say a young black male dressed in all black approached her. The suspect displayed a handgun and took the student's cellphone. The student was not hurt.

Police plan to have an increased presence around Kennedy High School following the incident. Police recommend students and staff walk to their vehicles in pairs or small groups.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491. Investigators also suggest that students and staff report any suspicious activity to the Cedar Rapids Police department.

Read the full statement sent to Kennedy High School parents below:

Kennedy Community,

I am contacting you about an incident that occurred on our campus today after school dismissed, around 3:30 PM. A student reported to the school that as they get into their car in our parking lot, an individual robbed them of their cell phone. According to the student, the individual was in possession of a gun. The student was not physically injured.

Immediately upon learning of this, we contacted CRPD. Upon review of security camera footage, we quickly determined that the individual left our campus after the incident.

This person was in our south parking lot and in the Lovely Lane parking lot, for a period of time prior to the incident. This is an ongoing investigation and, while the incident occurred on our campus, at this time there is no evidence that the perpetrator is a student. We are communicating to alert families and students of the need for heightened vigilance in the neighborhood.

The perpetrator is described by CRPD as a younger black male, wearing a black zippered hoodie, black jeans and mid-length coat, black boots, black baseball cap with gray bill. If anyone may have seen this individual and/or has any information about them, please contact CRPD immediately. You may also contact me at jkline@crschools.us, or SRO Hansel at chansel@crschools.us.

CRPD will have an increased presence at Kennedy but also recommends that students go to their cars in pairs or small groups.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns you may have.

Jason