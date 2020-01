Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a payday loan business on Monday night. It hapened at EZ Money Check Cashing at 323 Edgewood Rd. NW around 7:05 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene determined three black males wearings masks entered the store and demanded money from an employee. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

All three suspects left the store on foot after stealing some cash. Police have not made any arrests.