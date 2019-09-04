Arlington man charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse

A man in Fayette County has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse in relation to alleged incidents with a minor, according to court filings.

Dustin James Jones, 37, of Arlington, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to criminal complaints, Jones is accused of repeatedly performing sex acts on an 8-year-old girl over a two-year period. These incidents were passed on to law enforcement by school officials, who are mandatory reporters by Iowa law.

Jones is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $75,000 bond. The investigation remains open.