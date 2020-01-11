Arlington man arrested after authorities say they found kidnapping victim zip tied in truck

One man is now facing multiple felony charges after authorities say a kidnapping victim was found zip tied in his truck, after a miles long chase where he tried to run over sheriff’s deputies.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Wadena at 12:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a missing person. When deputies got to the home, they found evidence of a possible kidnapping. They also found the victim’s vehicle in a field with its doors open and signs of a struggle.

Deputies named Maxwell Liebe, 20, of Arlington, as a possible suspect. Authorities were able to ping his cell phone, and the victim’s cell phone, north of Aurora near the Buchanan-Fayette county line.

A Buchanan County Deputy spotted the suspect’s truck, when then took off on County Road W-45. Authorities say Liebe tried to run over deputies putting out stop sticks, and tried to run deputies off the road for five miles before his vehicle was eventually stopped.

After Liebe was arrested, the victim was found bound with zip ties in the truck. The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Maxwell Liebe is now charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, as well as kidnapping, burglary, possession of a firearm as a felon, and eluding law enforcement vehicle. Each are felony charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office received assistance in the incident from the Clayton and Buchanan and Clayton County Sheriff’s offices, the Iowa State Patrol, Oelwein, Fayette, and Strawberry Point Police Departments, and the DNR.

