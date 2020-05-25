Arlington National Cemetery adapts to pandemic

For nearly 50 years, this day has been set aside to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.

But now, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, honoring our nation's fallen heroes looks a little different. But the solemn rituals remain.

The flag that covers the casket is no longer handed to the next of kin. Instead, it's gently laid on a table next to the grave at Arlington National Cemetery.

Solemn funeral honors adjusted in the age of coronavirus to pay tribute to decorated World War II veteran Robert Belch.

Here, everyone wears masks, even the rifle platoon.

Captain Doug Rohde has been back from Iraq for just eight months. He now performs ceremonial duties for the army's old guard unit here.

"It means a lot to me that we still be there for the families even though you know we're dealing with a lot as a country right now," Captain Doug Rohde said.

The new reality only ten family or friends are allowed graveside. As few troops as possible perform funeral honors. Distance is kept, masks are worn. But still, the same dignity and respect at every funeral, even with the changes.

Even as on this Memorial Day Arlington is open only to families of those buried there.

Specialist Joseph Gorgas is part of the army's elite Caisson Platoon.

The unit that carries those killed on the battlefield. Elderly veterans, and presidents of the United States.

"Since COVID-19 has started, we have gone from conducting 40 missions as a platoon a week to zero," said Specialist Joseph Gorgas, U.S. Army.

The horses that pull the Caisson still are on duty but with extra troops required to do it right, the Caissons are not being used to limit the number of people interacting.

Up the hill at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, troops wear masks as they get ready for their razor sharp walk.

Visitors are no longer allowed but there is no easing of tradition.

"Since 1937 on July 2nd at midnight there is always been somebody guarding the tomb, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Sgt. Jacob Hammond, U.S. Army.

Across Arlington on this Memorial Day, there are troops determined to carry on.

"There have been a few funerals that we have done in the last couple months where no family has been able to attend due to the virus, and our heart goes out to them," said Capt. Doug Rohde, U.S. Army. "We're very happy that we could at least be there for them as they are laid to rest."