Arkansas murder and robbery suspect arrested in Iowa

A man let out of prison nearly three years ago in Iowa is back in custody, accused of a robbery and murder in Arkansas.

Jacovan Bush is in the Linn County Jail as of Friday night on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges. US Marshals arrested the 31-year-old after a traffic stop yesterday near Lindale Mall. Bush is accused of a robbery and murder in Little Rock Arkansas from 2018.

Bush pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 19-year-old Thomas Horvath in Cedar Rapids in 2008. Bush lived in Fairfax at the time. He wasn't granted parole then but was let out of prison three years later.

Bush will be extradited to Arkansas to formally face charges for the murder from 2018.