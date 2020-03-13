Areas of wet snow Saturday, but impacts should be limited

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather system, which will bring wet snow to parts of the area. Saturday starts off near 30 with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures above freezing will help limit the impacts of the snow. A coating is possible as far north as Highway 20, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible farther south, mainly south of Interstate 80. Here, too, most of it will be on grass or elevated surfaces, but some roads and sidewalks could become slushy.

Whatever sticks won't last long since we have highs in the 40s, along with some sunshine, on Sunday. Highs remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s next week. The week starts dry, but periods of rain are possible Wednesday through Friday.