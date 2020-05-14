Areas of storms redevelop later Thursday

Most of the afternoon will be spent in a lull from showers and storms, although an isolated one may pass through. We should see scattered storms redevelop later on, mainly after 4 p.m. The highest chance will be south of Highway 20. Some storms could be strong to severe near and south of Interstate 80, but that will partly depend on how warm temperatures can get. Locally heavy rain is also possible. We should see humid highs close to 70.

Storms exit to the south early tonight, leading to a nice Friday with some sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Another batch of rain and a few storms arrives Saturday and lasts into Saturday night. Clouds keep us a little cool on Sunday, but we're still on track to see warmer and dry weather most of next week.