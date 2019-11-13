Areas of light snow Wednesday afternoon and evening

A fast-moving weather system brings some light snow to eastern Iowa this afternoon, ending early tonight. Northeastern Iowa has already gotten most of its accumulation from this, and additional snowfall areawide looks to be less than an inch. Even with minor snow amounts, you'll still want to watch for slick patches because the pavement is so cold. Highs climb to the upper 20s to around 30 today, but a brisk south wind will make it feel colder.

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday, November 13. For places that have already gotten snow in the morning, this is on top of what has already fallen.

We ought to get some breaks in the clouds tomorrow with highs that are about the same as today's. Temperatures continue to slowly moderate into the upper 30s and eventually lower 40s going into next week. As far as precipitation goes, once we get rid of this current round of light snow, we have only a couple small rain shower chances Sunday and Tuesday.