Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow today

Once again, light precipitation is set to move across the area today. Areas of freezing drizzle are possible to start, turning over to light snow as the morning goes on. This should end by early afternoon in most places. Minor snowfall accumulations under an inch are possible. Just a little bit of freezing drizzle or snow can make things awfully slick, so keep that in mind. Highs today will stay in the 20s.

Later tonight into Thursday, patchy fog or a light wintry mix will be possible. We're watching another round of light snow on Friday, but accumulation from that also looks minor.

Temperatures warm into the weekend and may push 40 on Sunday with some sunshine. Temperatures drop again early next week as a chance of snow comes through on Tuesday.