Areas of drizzle and fog early today

Areas of freezing drizzle are winding down from last night. Some area roads are slick due to this, though. Watch your step heading out the door as well. Plan on steady temperatures around 30 for much of the area with thick clouds around.

Tonight, another similar system may move across the area leading to a few areas of freezing drizzle again.

Going into Wednesday, another system moves across the Midwest and this one may give us a little snow, especially over the south half of the area. Like the systems before it, freezing drizzle couldn't be discounted with that one, either.

Later Thursday into Friday represents yet another system in the hit parade which should mainly be in the form of snow. While these systems only look to produce small amounts of precipitation, the roads will be worth watching this week.