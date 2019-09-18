Area students get hands-on agronomy education

Area students from five different high schools had the hands-on opportunity to learn about the state's agriculture industry.

The day-long seminar - "Get the 411 on agronomy" - took students through 8 stations, where they tested out a variety of high-tech agricultural equipment and technology.

It included a rainfall simulator, drones, and sprayer calibration and simulation.

One Benton Community High School student says the experience is valuable for what he wants to do in the future.

“It has really put some fears of mine at ease and what not and I plan to go back to school and encourage others," Jacob Ludeking said. "Today, I learned about different plastics made from corn that are compostable. I never heard of that before, so it’s definitely a good learning experience."

Organizers for the event say it was mostly about getting the kids interested in agricultural careers.

“There’s a lot of things happening in agronomy right now and a lot of job opportunities,” Rebecca Vittetoe, Extension Field Agronomist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said. “Some of our main goals for today is one is to get them some hands-on learning outside of the classroom, and also to start thinking about what careers they are interested in and what education they might need.”

This was the first year for the event.