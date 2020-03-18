Area restaurants that are continuing carry-out, pickup, delivery services

Many area restaurants and bars are continuing to provide carry-out, curbside pickup, or delivery services during the public health emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a list of places we've been told about so far:

Note: This list was crowdsourced through the KCRG Facebook page. No effort was made to verify with individual businesses about their services. Details are provided when available. We recommend you seek out the establishment's website or social media pages, or call ahead for more information.

Alburnett



Fuller’s Pub and Grub Arlington



Carrie’s Café Brighton



The Wooden Spoon Bakery and Café Cedar Rapids



Lighthouse Inn Supper club



MIX Sushi and Kitcen



Biaggi’s – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Saucy Focaccia



Runt’s Munchies



The Wright Touch Catering & Bake Shoppe – carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.



Sam’s Pizza and Mr. B’s Bar



Mulligan’s Pub



Vito’s on 42nd



Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge



The Starlite Room – Carry-out daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Local Craft Ale House



Happy Joe’s Pizza



Panera Bread – Delivery or Pick-up



Granite City Food & Brewery – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.



Café Saint Pio



Pizza World



La Cantina Bar & Grill (Edgewood) – Carry-out, delivery



Moe’s Southwest Grill



Siamville Thai Cuisine – Delivery, with no-contact delivery (left on doorstop) when possible, along with carry-out



Mandarin Spice – Carry-out, delivery



Bandana’s BBQ



Union Station – Carry-out, curbside delivery



Gumption



Nick’s Bar and Grill



Lion Bridge Brewing Co.



Aces and Eights Saloon



Lucky’s on 16th



El Bajio – Carry-out orders, delivery through smartphone apps



QDogs BBQ Company – Curbside pickup



Bushwoods – Drive-up pickup available



Country Line BBQ and Catering



BurgerFiend – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery through smartphone apps



Boston’s



Midtown Station



El Paraiso



Irish Democrat



Nara Thai



Scott’s Family Restaurant – Carry-out from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



The Taco Depot



Quinton’s Bar and Deli



Iowa Brewing Co. – To-go beer bottle and can orders for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Bruegger’s Bagels



Old Neighborhood Pub



Whiskey Jo’s



Ting’s Red Lantern



Via Sophia’s



Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps



Applebee’s



Vernon Bar and Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 4-mile radius between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Central City



Foxy’s Chill and Grill Center Point



The Pizza Place



O’Briens Coralville



Happy Joe’s Pizza



Panera Bread – Delivery, pick-up, or drive-through window



Super taco Express



Longhorn Steakhouse



Applebee’s Delhi



The Pizza Place – Carry-out and curbside, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dubuque



Milkhouse Bakery



Happy Joe’s Pizza



West Dubuque Tap Dyersville



Brew & Brew Edgewood



Café Rose



Franny’s



Thai-1-On



Aunt Neece’s



Woods Edge Golf Course – Weekends only Hale



Hale Tap Hiawatha



Happy Joe’s Pizza



Lucky Penny – Curbside pickup, carry-out Independence



Joe’s Pizza Iowa City



Panera Bread



Blaze Pizza



Big Grove Brewery & Taproom



Heyn’s Ice Cream



Quinton’s Bar and Deli



Nodo



Bruegger’s Bagels



Mickey’s Irish Pub



Shakespeare’s



Pullman Bar & Diner



Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps



Wildwood Smokehouse – Carry-out and delivery Jesup



Joe’s Pizza Kalona



Kalona Brewing Company



JW’s Deli La Porte City



Tootsies Ice Cream and More – take-out and drive-through orders Marengo



Lucky 6 Lanes Marion



Napoli’s



Naso’s – To-go orders only, open most days at 4:00 p.m., Saturdays at Noon.



Goldfinch



Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps



Bistro 3 Nineteen Monticello



The Cone Shoppe Mt. Vernon



Scorz Bar and Grill – To-go and curbside pickup between 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Sing A Long Bar & Grill – Carry-out, curbside pickup between Thursday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Lincoln Winebar



Chameleons Pub and Grub



Skillet Café



Big’s BBQ Brewpub Nichols



Newt’s Café North Liberty



Mosley’s – also offering meals to any kid in need during lunch hours



Heyn’s Ice Cream



Tin Roost Norway



Prairie Creek Saloon Olin



Bonfire Palo



Whiskey River Grill Prairieburg



PrairieMoon on Main – Carry-out, curbside pickup on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Delivery to within a 10-mile radius on Thursdays-Saturdays. Riverside



Madeline’s Coffee House Rowley



Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 15 mile radius from location Solon



American Legion – Breakfast and dinner menu from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.



Frida Kahlo Mexican Restaurant – Carry-out, delivery



Big Grove Brewery Springville



Sally’s on Broadway Strawberry Point



The Franklin Tiffin



Jon’s Ice Cream Vinton



Tootsies Ice Cream and More – Take-out and drive-through orders, delivery available in Vinton.



5th Street Coffee House



Vinton Family Restaurant Wadena



Barney’s Walker



Kula’s It’s Just Sauce – Carry-out, delivery within 10 mile radius of location Waterloo



Screaming Eagle West Branch



The Down Under



Main Street Sweets



Mexico Lindo



Herb ‘n’ Lou’s Westgate



Bent’s Smokehouse and Pub West Liberty



JB’s Grub & Pub – Carry-out and delivery Williamsburg

