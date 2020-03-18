Area restaurants that are continuing carry-out, pickup, delivery services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many area restaurants and bars are continuing to provide carry-out, curbside pickup, or delivery services during the public health emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a list of places we've been told about so far:
Note: This list was crowdsourced through the KCRG Facebook page. No effort was made to verify with individual businesses about their services. Details are provided when available. We recommend you seek out the establishment's website or social media pages, or call ahead for more information.
AlburnettFuller’s Pub and Grub
ArlingtonCarrie’s Café
BrightonThe Wooden Spoon Bakery and Café
Cedar RapidsLighthouse Inn Supper club
MIX Sushi and Kitcen
Biaggi’s – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saucy Focaccia
Runt’s Munchies
The Wright Touch Catering & Bake Shoppe – carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Sam’s Pizza and Mr. B’s Bar
Mulligan’s Pub
Vito’s on 42nd
Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge
The Starlite Room – Carry-out daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Local Craft Ale House
Happy Joe’s Pizza
Panera Bread – Delivery or Pick-up
Granite City Food & Brewery – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.
Café Saint Pio
Pizza World
La Cantina Bar & Grill (Edgewood) – Carry-out, delivery
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Siamville Thai Cuisine – Delivery, with no-contact delivery (left on doorstop) when possible, along with carry-out
Mandarin Spice – Carry-out, delivery
Bandana’s BBQ
Union Station – Carry-out, curbside delivery
Gumption
Nick’s Bar and Grill
Lion Bridge Brewing Co.
Aces and Eights Saloon
Lucky’s on 16th
El Bajio – Carry-out orders, delivery through smartphone apps
QDogs BBQ Company – Curbside pickup
Bushwoods – Drive-up pickup available
Country Line BBQ and Catering
BurgerFiend – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery through smartphone apps
Boston’s
Midtown Station
El Paraiso
Irish Democrat
Nara Thai
Scott’s Family Restaurant – Carry-out from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Taco Depot
Quinton’s Bar and Deli
Iowa Brewing Co. – To-go beer bottle and can orders for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Bruegger’s Bagels
Old Neighborhood Pub
Whiskey Jo’s
Ting’s Red Lantern
Via Sophia’s
Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
Applebee’s
Vernon Bar and Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 4-mile radius between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Central CityFoxy’s Chill and Grill
Center PointThe Pizza Place
O’Briens
CoralvilleHappy Joe’s Pizza
Panera Bread – Delivery, pick-up, or drive-through window
Super taco Express
Longhorn Steakhouse
Applebee’s
DelhiThe Pizza Place – Carry-out and curbside, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
DubuqueMilkhouse Bakery
Happy Joe’s Pizza
West Dubuque Tap
DyersvilleBrew & Brew
EdgewoodCafé Rose
Franny’s
Thai-1-On
Aunt Neece’s
Woods Edge Golf Course – Weekends only
HaleHale Tap
HiawathaHappy Joe’s Pizza
Lucky Penny – Curbside pickup, carry-out
IndependenceJoe’s Pizza
Iowa CityPanera Bread
Blaze Pizza
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Heyn’s Ice Cream
Quinton’s Bar and Deli
Nodo
Bruegger’s Bagels
Mickey’s Irish Pub
Shakespeare’s
Pullman Bar & Diner
Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
Wildwood Smokehouse – Carry-out and delivery
JesupJoe’s Pizza
KalonaKalona Brewing Company
JW’s Deli
La Porte CityTootsies Ice Cream and More – take-out and drive-through orders
MarengoLucky 6 Lanes
MarionNapoli’s
Naso’s – To-go orders only, open most days at 4:00 p.m., Saturdays at Noon.
Goldfinch
Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
Bistro 3 Nineteen
MonticelloThe Cone Shoppe
Mt. VernonScorz Bar and Grill – To-go and curbside pickup between 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sing A Long Bar & Grill – Carry-out, curbside pickup between Thursday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln Winebar
Chameleons Pub and Grub
Skillet Café
Big’s BBQ Brewpub
NicholsNewt’s Café
North LibertyMosley’s – also offering meals to any kid in need during lunch hours
Heyn’s Ice Cream
Tin Roost
NorwayPrairie Creek Saloon
OlinBonfire
PaloWhiskey River Grill
PrairieburgPrairieMoon on Main – Carry-out, curbside pickup on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Delivery to within a 10-mile radius on Thursdays-Saturdays.
RiversideMadeline’s Coffee House
RowleyBottom’s Up Bar & Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 15 mile radius from location
SolonAmerican Legion – Breakfast and dinner menu from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Frida Kahlo Mexican Restaurant – Carry-out, delivery
Big Grove Brewery
SpringvilleSally’s on Broadway
Strawberry PointThe Franklin
TiffinJon’s Ice Cream
VintonTootsies Ice Cream and More – Take-out and drive-through orders, delivery available in Vinton.
5th Street Coffee House
Vinton Family Restaurant
WadenaBarney’s
WalkerKula’s It’s Just Sauce – Carry-out, delivery within 10 mile radius of location
WaterlooScreaming Eagle
West BranchThe Down Under
Main Street Sweets
Mexico Lindo
Herb ‘n’ Lou’s
WestgateBent’s Smokehouse and Pub
West LibertyJB’s Grub & Pub – Carry-out and delivery
WilliamsburgPino’s Pizza
Got Something to add to the list? Send us a message on the KCRG Facebook page.