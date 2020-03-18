Area restaurants that are continuing carry-out, pickup, delivery services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many area restaurants and bars are continuing to provide carry-out, curbside pickup, or delivery services during the public health emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a list of places we've been told about so far:

Note: This list was crowdsourced through the KCRG Facebook page. No effort was made to verify with individual businesses about their services. Details are provided when available. We recommend you seek out the establishment's website or social media pages, or call ahead for more information.

Alburnett

  • Fuller’s Pub and Grub

    Arlington

  • Carrie’s Café

    Brighton

  • The Wooden Spoon Bakery and Café

    Cedar Rapids

  • Lighthouse Inn Supper club
  • MIX Sushi and Kitcen
  • Biaggi’s – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saucy Focaccia
  • Runt’s Munchies
  • The Wright Touch Catering & Bake Shoppe – carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
  • Sam’s Pizza and Mr. B’s Bar
  • Mulligan’s Pub
  • Vito’s on 42nd
  • Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge
  • The Starlite Room – Carry-out daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Local Craft Ale House
  • Happy Joe’s Pizza
  • Panera Bread – Delivery or Pick-up
  • Granite City Food & Brewery – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.
  • Café Saint Pio
  • Pizza World
  • La Cantina Bar & Grill (Edgewood) – Carry-out, delivery
  • Moe’s Southwest Grill
  • Siamville Thai Cuisine – Delivery, with no-contact delivery (left on doorstop) when possible, along with carry-out
  • Mandarin Spice – Carry-out, delivery
  • Bandana’s BBQ
  • Union Station – Carry-out, curbside delivery
  • Gumption
  • Nick’s Bar and Grill
  • Lion Bridge Brewing Co.
  • Aces and Eights Saloon
  • Lucky’s on 16th
  • El Bajio – Carry-out orders, delivery through smartphone apps
  • QDogs BBQ Company – Curbside pickup
  • Bushwoods – Drive-up pickup available
  • Country Line BBQ and Catering
  • BurgerFiend – Carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery through smartphone apps
  • Boston’s
  • Midtown Station
  • El Paraiso
  • Irish Democrat
  • Nara Thai
  • Scott’s Family Restaurant – Carry-out from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • The Taco Depot
  • Quinton’s Bar and Deli
  • Iowa Brewing Co. – To-go beer bottle and can orders for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Bruegger’s Bagels
  • Old Neighborhood Pub
  • Whiskey Jo’s
  • Ting’s Red Lantern
  • Via Sophia’s
  • Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
  • Applebee’s
  • Vernon Bar and Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 4-mile radius between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

    Central City

  • Foxy’s Chill and Grill

    Center Point

  • The Pizza Place
  • O’Briens

    Coralville

  • Happy Joe’s Pizza
  • Panera Bread – Delivery, pick-up, or drive-through window
  • Super taco Express
  • Longhorn Steakhouse
  • Applebee’s

    Delhi

  • The Pizza Place – Carry-out and curbside, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

    Dubuque

  • Milkhouse Bakery
  • Happy Joe’s Pizza
  • West Dubuque Tap

    Dyersville

  • Brew & Brew

    Edgewood

  • Café Rose
  • Franny’s
  • Thai-1-On
  • Aunt Neece’s
  • Woods Edge Golf Course – Weekends only

    Hale

  • Hale Tap

    Hiawatha

  • Happy Joe’s Pizza
  • Lucky Penny – Curbside pickup, carry-out

    Independence

  • Joe’s Pizza

    Iowa City

  • Panera Bread
  • Blaze Pizza
  • Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
  • Heyn’s Ice Cream
  • Quinton’s Bar and Deli
  • Nodo
  • Bruegger’s Bagels
  • Mickey’s Irish Pub
  • Shakespeare’s
  • Pullman Bar & Diner
  • Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
  • Wildwood Smokehouse – Carry-out and delivery

    Jesup

  • Joe’s Pizza

    Kalona

  • Kalona Brewing Company
  • JW’s Deli

    La Porte City

  • Tootsies Ice Cream and More – take-out and drive-through orders

    Marengo

  • Lucky 6 Lanes

    Marion

  • Napoli’s
  • Naso’s – To-go orders only, open most days at 4:00 p.m., Saturdays at Noon.
  • Goldfinch
  • Carlos O’Kelley’s - Carry-out and delivery through MyTown and Chomp apps
  • Bistro 3 Nineteen

    Monticello

  • The Cone Shoppe

    Mt. Vernon

  • Scorz Bar and Grill – To-go and curbside pickup between 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sing A Long Bar & Grill – Carry-out, curbside pickup between Thursday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Lincoln Winebar
  • Chameleons Pub and Grub
  • Skillet Café
  • Big’s BBQ Brewpub

    Nichols

  • Newt’s Café

    North Liberty

  • Mosley’s – also offering meals to any kid in need during lunch hours
  • Heyn’s Ice Cream
  • Tin Roost

    Norway

  • Prairie Creek Saloon

    Olin

  • Bonfire

    Palo

  • Whiskey River Grill

    Prairieburg

  • PrairieMoon on Main – Carry-out, curbside pickup on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Delivery to within a 10-mile radius on Thursdays-Saturdays.

    Riverside

  • Madeline’s Coffee House

    Rowley

  • Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill – Carry-out, delivery within a 15 mile radius from location

    Solon

  • American Legion – Breakfast and dinner menu from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
  • Frida Kahlo Mexican Restaurant – Carry-out, delivery
  • Big Grove Brewery

    Springville

  • Sally’s on Broadway

    Strawberry Point

  • The Franklin

    Tiffin

  • Jon’s Ice Cream

    Vinton

  • Tootsies Ice Cream and More – Take-out and drive-through orders, delivery available in Vinton.
  • 5th Street Coffee House
  • Vinton Family Restaurant

    Wadena

  • Barney’s

    Walker

  • Kula’s It’s Just Sauce – Carry-out, delivery within 10 mile radius of location

    Waterloo

  • Screaming Eagle

    West Branch

  • The Down Under
  • Main Street Sweets
  • Mexico Lindo
  • Herb ‘n’ Lou’s

    Westgate

  • Bent’s Smokehouse and Pub

    West Liberty

  • JB’s Grub & Pub – Carry-out and delivery

    Williamsburg

  • Pino’s Pizza

