Area law enforcement accepts E-Cigarettes for National Drug Take-Back Day

Law enforcement across the country encouraged people to drop off their unused medications for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Officers saw good turn out at the Cedar Rapids Police Station on Saturday. The goal is to stop drug misuse.

This year, law agencies across the country also collected e-cigarettes and its cartridges. Officials would also like to see vaping decrease in the area.

"That's the only thing right now that is really spiking up with usage right now in Iowa. Other than that, Iowa ranks pretty well in lowering of substance abuse," Officer Lindsay Powers said.

Officials estimate about 10 percent of the drugs collected today are opioids.