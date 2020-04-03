Area health officials address HIPAA, patient privacy regarding COVID-19 cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports hospitalization rates for COVID-19. However, other health departments don't release that information and aren't able to alert businesses if an employee has the virus, citing HIPPA and patient privacy protections.

They are only finding out if an employee self-identifies, leading to confusion and fear for some.

"The virus is widespread we need to take every precaution that we can," said Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch at Friday’s press conference.

But, he says it's not necessary for the public or businesses to know specific information about an employee that tests positive for COVID-19.

"What we have to understand is we are no longer in the prevention but the mitigation phase. What that means is there is widespread community spread of the virus so to protect those individuals' privacy through Hippa there is really no benefit in sharing that information because it is so widespread right now," he said.

However, he cautions that shouldn't create fear because people are told to follow specific guidelines once they do test positive.

"That individual is home. They are isolating themselves for the recommended timeframe, they don't come back to work until they meet all three of those criteria that we shared before – at least 7 days past first onset of symptoms, 72 hours without a fever and three days with those symptoms improving," said Koch.

A spokesperson for Linn County Public Health says if a person is not following self-isolation procedures, "appropriate action" will be taken. But, to date, officials have not had to step in.

Koch says it's up to each health department and hospital on what information they release about patients.

"The state is reporting all hospitalizations in the state on their website," he added.

Linn County Public Health released a statement saying, "LCPH is in regular communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) regarding the information that is allowable to release, and IDPH states that it is confidential per the Iowa Attorney General's office. I will add that a hospital may have their own policies in place regarding data that is allowed to be released that are different than IDPH's guidance."

