Authorities on scene of semi crash on Highway 151, driver being extricated

Area fire and rescue crews have been trying to extricate the driver of a semi, involved in an accident on Highway 151 around 5:30 Saturday evening.

The accident happened on northbound Highway 151 between the Marion Airport and Springville.

When TV9 crews arrived to the scene, the semi was lying on its side.

Authorities are working to get the semi-driver, who is alive, out of the vehicle.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was on scene directing traffic to one lane, causing delays.

We reached out to the sheriff's office to find out what led to the crash but have not heard back.

Check back for details.