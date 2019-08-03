Area farmer searches for answers after an acre of corn was vandalized

Roger Berg, a local farmer, said he checks on his crops in Keokuk County at least once a week.

“I have other people who are out there checking up on them for me,” said Berg.

It was one of those people who called Berg last week with some really bad news. Row after row of corn was completely knocked down by someone who had driven through in circles.

“I’m guessing around an acre,” said Berg.

Berg said he couldn’t even manage to walk the property to see the extent of the damage when it first happened last week.

“I got sick to my stomach,” he said.

It wasn’t until later this week he finally made the trip. He estimated around $1,200 in damage was done.

Berg has a $500 reward in place for whoever gives information to the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person that caused the damage.

He said he wants justice; not just for him but to keep this from happening to other farmers as well.

“We’re losing control,” he said. “People do damage and don’t think they are going to be held accountable,” said Berg.

Berg has also contacted a number of other law enforcement agencies to report the crime.

