Area emergency rooms seeing more people slipping, falling due to icy conditions

With recent icy conditions across the state, emergency departments with area hospitals are seeing more people who have slipped and fallen on the ice, with some of those injuries happening at times people may not think would be common.

A sidewalk in Iowa City is covered in ice and snow on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, a few days after cold, winter weather led many to slip and fall. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Even days after a mix of snow and ice, people are still out cleaning up and putting salt down to try and melt what is left over.

Dr. Christopher Hogrefe in the emergency department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said the ice and snow has left some people slipping their way into the emergency room.

"The last couple weeks, in particular, have been a bit busier with regard to fall-related injuries," Hogrefe said. "Some of those are head injuries, and others have been fractures, but we have seen an increase in volume related to those particular injuries."

According to UIHC, between January 15 and January 20, 2020, 153 people have come into the emergency room with weather-related injuries. More than half of those, 88 in total, have been from people falling in slippery conditions.

Mercy Iowa City, another hospital in town, said during the weekend storm, 35 people came into the ER after a fall.

That trend in weather-related injuries and falls was seen beyond Iowa City, as well.

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids said they saw 41 people over the weekend due to falls. UnityPoint-St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids had about 62 people in their emergency department with weather-related injuries.

Hogrefe said with these conditions, everyone regardless of age is more likely to fall, slip and get hurt.

"Sometimes you come across that black sheet of ice that you didn't expect or an uneven surface," Hogrefe said. "Whether you're young or old, it doesn't seem to matter. Everyone's prone to those types of falls and injuries this time of year."

Hogrefe also added that research shows the most common slips and falls are not on the sidewalks or steps leading into a home or a business; instead, it has to do with getting to and from those places.

"Some of the research would suggest that most of these types of falls occur getting in and out of a vehicle," Hogrefe said. "[It's] something that we don't necessarily think about. And the other time when people fall is you make it inside after braving the outdoors, and you think that you're safe, and your shoes are wet, or the area just inside the door is wet and that's when you slip and fall."

Hogrefe said the most important advice is for people to take their time, and use appropriate footwear when it is icy out.

"Be slow," Hogrefe said. "Plan accordingly, take extra time to get there so you take slow, deliberate steps. And that way you can make sure that you put your feet down where they need to be."