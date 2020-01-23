Area collision centers seeing more weather-related crashes

Collision Centers in the area are seeing a spike in business after the recent winter storms.

Bob Mickey's Collision Center says just within the last 3 weeks, 50 of those cars have been dropped off.

They say every year, during this time, they expect to be busy.

"With the weather coming up, it really brings a rush of vehicles to our business," said the shop’s President Trent Thompson.

One more came in on Thursday morning that was the result of a collision caused by slippery roads.

Thompson says they do see trends in the most common types of crashes.

"This time of year, we get a lot of rear-end hits. People aren't allowing enough spaces between vehicles and they slid into each other,” said Thompson. “A lot of people sliding off the road."

He says now, with technological improvements in cars, repairs can really break the bank for some.

"It's a lot different than it was 15, or 20 years ago. The parts are a lot more expensive. Headlights that were $150 dollars are now $1,500, so that changes a lot about the cost of repairs," Thompson said.

He says that's a good thing because it's protecting the people inside cars, but warns if you need your car fixed because of a collision anytime soon, be prepared to wait.

Right now, a repair could take anywhere from a couple of days to 3 weeks, and while insurance helps with costs and rental coverage, they are doing what they can to work fast.

"We know people need to get back to their vehicles, so we disassemble the vehicles right away to try and get the correct parts ordered right away so we can get the job done," said Thompson.

In the meantime, he recommends slowing down and giving yourself enough time and distance between you and other cars.