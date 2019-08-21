Area Substance Abuse Council training bars to spot 'problem drinking'

According to the Area Substance Abuse Council, Iowa is the third-worst in the nation for problem drinking. ASAC is looking to address that issue through TIPS, or Training Intervention Procedures and has offered the free program for several years.

The organization trains bar workers throughout Eastern Iowa on responsible alcohol services which includes checking for fake ID's, knowing when a person has had too much and making sure a person isn't driving drunk.

Grant money helps ASAC pay for the program. ASAC said TIPS really helps bars address the underage drinking issue.

"Twenty percent of 11th graders admit to current use,” said Jeff Meyers with the Area Substance Abuse Council. “When you talk about adults, when you look at treatment level data, that's still the number one thing that adults get treatment for in Iowa is alcohol use disorder.”

In 2015, Jones County passed an ordinance forcing places that serve alcohol to go through some type of training. The Jones County Coalition for Safe and Healthy Youth holds four TIPS trainings per year

ASAC has held two TIPS training this past week: one in Lisbon on Monday, and one yesterday in Cedar Rapids. Bars wanting to participate can give them a call, or email Jeff Meyers at jmeyers@asac.us.