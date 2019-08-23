Are we done with highs in the 90s?

Statistically, time is ticking away! Our 90-degree window closes quickly after about the first week of September.

Odds are about 1-in-4 to reach 90 degrees during the first week of September, but reduce to about 1-in-14 by the second week! Odds continue to lower from there. While there can be random spikes in temperature, the general trend is down in September.

Our 9-Day Forecast continues to show a cooler trend for the very end of August. Just beyond, the first week of September could be cool as well with highs mainly in the 70s.