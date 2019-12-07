Arctic blast pushes in this week

After having some extremely nice and above-average temperature days, winter is coming back in full force across Eastern Iowa. An arctic blast of air will move south from Canada, dropping temperatures significantly to start the week.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s, but a cold front will be pushing through that will bring the chance of light rain and snow. Once that moves out, we see a shift in wind and the jet stream aligns to have that arctic air move into our area.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the teens, with single-digit temperatures overnight. Northwest winds will continue to funnel in that cold air throughout the week. Feels-like temperatures will fall below zero, make sure to get all of your winter gear ready!