Arctic air takes over

The Arctic front has blown through and temperatures have plummeted. Roads remain slick with snow and ice coverage this morning. Plan on highs just a few degrees above zero in most areas. Parts of our northwest zone may not get back to zero this afternoon! Look for wind chills to generally be in the -15 to -30 range much of the day.

Frosty pattern on window in winter season

Tonight, the wind relaxes and the coldest air settles in. Plan on lows around -10. The wind turns around to the south tomorrow, though highs should get well into the teens thanks to ample sunshine.

Looking ahead, our weekend weather continues to look decent overall from a temperature standpoint with highs going well into the 30s on Saturday. 40s are likely on Sunday. Early next week, we're continuing to watch a system that could bring us a combo of rain and snow.