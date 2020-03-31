Archdiocese of Dubuque cancels public Holy Week and Easter masses

The Archdiocese of Dubuque is canceling all public Holy Week and Easter Sunday masses.

The decision comes after President Trump's announcement to extend social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

The Archdiocese will live stream a mass each Sunday as well as Holy Thursday and Good Friday services. The rosary will also be streamed each week on Thursdays.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Archbishop Michael Jackels said it is important to contribute to the common good.

"This 'fast' from Mass and sacraments does not show a lack of appreciation for them," Jackels said. "We need God. Prayer and worship are essential practices of our faith in God, and they are ideally practiced with others, not alone. But we have to be good stewards, prudent, careful not to contribute to the spread of disease."